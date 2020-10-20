Richmond Public Schools report ‘chronic absenteeism’ in first 20 days of school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools reports about 1 in 5 of its students are on pace to be chronically absent this school year.

In a presentation to the school board, 21.5 percent of students were considered chronically absent or having missed more than 10 percent of the school year.

Harry Hughes, RPS’ Chief of Schools, said the most significant decreases are at the elementary level. Based on conversations with staff and families, he believes there are three primary drivers of the lower K-5 attendance rates.

The RPS administration said the shift to virtual learning, an uptick in crime, and a lack of adult supervision could all play a part in the high level of absenteeism.

“Out of necessity, some K-5 students are supervised by older siblings (who are RPS students themselves),” said Hughes in the presentation. “Many families are not opting to utilize the emergency childcare centers for fear of bringing the virus into their homes and infecting vulnerable family members, and/or because they don’t have transportation.”

Additionally, an uptick in crime in Richmond’s east end has caused some families to stray away from neighborhood learning pods. Instead, those particular K-5 students are “hunkered down” to avoid violence.

RPS also says staff often does not learn of lost or broken devices until several days later.

To mitigate the issue, RPS is working on individualized attendance plans for the struggling students.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ