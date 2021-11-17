Richmond Public Schools searching for educators to serve on superintendent’s teacher advisory council

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras is looking for people to serve on his teacher advisory council.

The school system is focused on obtaining a diverse group of educators from all parts of the city. The council is planned to help guide decision-making and find solutions for improving schools.

Applications to be on the council are due on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

To learn more about the responsibilities of the advisory council, you can join a Google Meet information session on Thursday, November 18.