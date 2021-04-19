Richmond Public Schools to vote on in-person, virtual learning plans for next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School Board is expected to vote on the 2021-22 fall re-opening plan at its meeting Monday night. Both in-person and virtual options are on the table for families.

Students would be in the classroom 5 days a week under the in-person model, with no recommended hybrid option. According to school leaders, “there is a great deal of data indicating that the hybrid approaches employed this year by other districts around the country were neither academically effective nor materially safer.”

Instead, parents can choose to keep their child in virtual learning, though the options will look different this year.

For Pre-K through 5th graders, the option is an RPS Virtual Academy. To avoid disruption to in-person learning, school leaders are proposing to add new elementary positions to the budget to staff the academy. While the positions would be new, current RPS teachers could apply to

teach in the virtual academy, much as they would apply to teach at another school within the division.

The other option, for 6th through 12th graders, is called “Virtual Virginia,” a public program run through the Virginia Department of Education. RPS would pay $350 per course, per student for this program.

The school board is expected to vote on this proposal tonight at 6 p.m.