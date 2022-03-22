RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board is once again meeting tonight with City Council to attempt to reach a compromise on funding for the construction of the new George Wythe High School.

The meeting, which will be held at 6 pm in the Richmond Main Branch Library, does not include a scheduled public comment period.

“Our offer from last Summer, to build schools that RPS designs still stands,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference ahead of the meeting.

But city council has repeatedly refused to offer Stoney’s compromise to the board. Tonight’s meeting will be the third between the school board and council since city council rejected that compromise, under which the school board would receive funding to start the planning process without a commitment to fund the plan they ultimately draw up.

The school board has decried the withholding of funds as “bullying,” and criticized the city council for repeatedly calling for meetings with the school board, only to continue their inaction.

Mayor Stoney saved his criticism for the school board, calling on them to agree to use the city’s preferred process for building the school. The city’s method, called Construction Manager at Risk (CRM) is better suited to large, complex projects than the board’s preferred Design-Bid Build (DBB) process, according to a study by the commonwealth.

But at the end of the day, the board argues that they have the authority to build schools, and the city is interfering with that process by withholding funds that have already been set aside for that purpose.

Tonight’s meeting can be viewed online on the school board’s Youtube page.