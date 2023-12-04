RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools (RPS) board voted Monday night to double its members’ compensation for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school board voted to increase the compensation of its members from $10,000 per year to $20,000 per year during a meeting on the night of Monday, Dec. 4. According to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, the last time the school board members’ pay was increased was 2001.

Kenya Gibson, who represents Richmond’s 3rd District, said she would abstain from the vote because, despite a vote taking place now for a pay raise for next school year, the school board still does not have a finalized budget for next school year.

Jonathan Young, who represents Richmond’s 3rd District, has vocally opposed the idea of a pay raise for the board members, saying that he would rather see that money go to RPS students and staff.

Young provided the following statement to 8News after the motion was passed:

“[RPS School Board] is a group that locked the school house doors for nearly two years, voted to preclude the public access to the Huguenot shooting investigation report, and as recently as last month approved construction of a 500 student campus for a school with a current enrollment of 230.”

According to RPS, this pay raise puts the the board members closer in compensation to the school boards of the nearby counties of Henrico and Chesterfield. Next year, Henrico’s school board members will be paid $24,262 and Chesterfield’s school board members will be paid $28,000.