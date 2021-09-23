Richmond Schools opening limited seats to Virtual Academy for PreK-5th graders this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School families waiting to hear back about virtual learning could get an answer this week.

In an RPS direct update Wednesday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras says, the district will begin offering seats to a limited number of preschool-5th grade students on their Richmond Virtual Academy waitlist.

In the interest of fairness, students will be selected at random.

Families will be notified by October 1 via the email address they used to register their child for the waitlist.

Last week, Kamras said there were no more virtual seats available for middle and high school students.