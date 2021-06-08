Richmond schools superintendent proposes 2027 completion date for George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras proposed a timeline for the construction process of George Wythe High School during Monday night’s school board meeting.

According to Kamras’ proposal, George Wythe would open in the fall of 2027, with the demolition of the existing building and the establishment of the new outdoor athletic facilities happening by the fall of 2028.

Kamras said he consulted with the city’s procurement and public works offices since they are already working together on other school projects and because of their expertise. Kamras also stated that he had conversations with RPS facilities personnel.

School board member Jonathan Young criticized Kamras for the George Wythe project taking longer than projects done by Henrico and Chesterfield.

“From what I understand that Henrico and Chesterfield … the county does the procurement and the school division manages the construction,” School Board Member Cheryl Burke said responding to Young’s comments.

Burke asked Kamras that if they were to partner with the city for the procurement process if that would change the timeline.

Karmas said yes, though he can’t be certain by how much. According to Kamras, the city is prepared to issue a request for proposal (RFP) while RPS is not and won’t be for some time.

The superintendent also responded to Young’s comments saying that he thought they were done doing an “us vs. the counties” comparison.

School board members Stephanie Rizzi, Kenya Gibson and Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhamad criticized Kamras’ timeline. Gibson said that Kamras working with the city on a timeline is a conflict of interest.

“It concerns me that the administration is providing timelines that seem to align with the mayor’s agendas rather than this board,” Gibson said.

Gibson suggested using reference RFPs to move forward with the construction of George Wythe.

Dr. Harris-Muhammed then proposed a motion for an RFP within 60 days and groundbreaking by December 2023.

This prompted Kamras to say he could not make either deadline proposed. Kamras said that when the school board decided to take over the construction of George Wythe he noted the 2027 completion date based on his initial estimates.

Kamras said that he has been pouring much of his time and energy into the reopening of all schools after he heard from the board that this was their number one priority.

“I simply don’t have the capacity on the team to put out an RFP on something as massive as a $140 million school,” Kamras said.

Kamras said he is going to do everything he can to build George Wythe but he asked the board to let him do that and also to acknowledge that they have other pressing priorities.

The George Wythe project could impact and potentially delay other school building projects, Karmas said. However, this will all depend on how much the school board chooses to invest in developing a construction team.

After back and forth discussion between board members, Dr. Harris-Muhammed amended her motion of an RFP proposal to 90 days and groundbreaking no later than December 31, 2023.