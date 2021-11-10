RPS plans to rezone River City Middle School in advance of future over-crowding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is forming a committee to move forward with plans to rezone River City Middle School.

At a school board meeting earlier this week, the board said the school was already at capacity, and would likely get overcrowded in the coming years.

A rezoning plan is in place to move some students to Boushall and Lucille Brown Middle Schools.

RPS is forming a rezoning committee composed of students, teachers and support staff to help guide the process. If you’re interested in serving on the committee, RPS asks you to apply by November 28.