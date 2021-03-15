RPS school board expected to weigh year-round calendar today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After community conversations and a survey, Richmond Public School leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of year-round school for the 2021-2022 school year at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Jason Kamras has said he’s hopeful the board will come to a vote at their March 15 meeting.

If approved, the plan would add seven more weeks of instructional time for around 5,000 eligible students with the highest needs starting this summer. Three weeks would be added before the start of the school year with two more weeks added in November and in March.

Related coverage: RPS Education Foundation to raise $1 million for affordable childcare if year-round schedule is approved

The weeks would be optional, and the district would determine which students would be eligible. Ultimately, it will be to families to decide whether or not their kids will participate.

The plan does include a summer break. Students participating in extra classroom time would have a five-week break and other students would have an eight-week break.

Related coverage: RPS superintendent hopeful decision on year-round school will be made on March 15

School leaders will meet virtually Monday at 6 p.m.

Public comments can be submitted by email to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. this afternoon.