RPS superintendent to recommend fully virtual second semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In a letter to families, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he will recommend the district stay fully virtual for the second semester.

He’s expected to make that recommendation at the upcoming school board meeting Monday and cites three reasons for doing so.

First cites the rising infection rate. As of Dec 3., Richmond has 6,840 COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths. The city’s positivity rate has remained low but is expected to increase as testing before and after the holidays is expected.

“I continue to be very concerned about the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Kamras said in the update.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s school metrics, the City of Richmond is in the highest risk category for one of three core indicators used by schools when considering a return to in-person learning.

Kamras then cites the desires of RPS teachers and families saying, a clear majority want to remain virtual.

Last, he says opening up could put a strain on some resources. With the entire bus fleet being used for meal deliveries, only families with the ability to provide transportation would be able to get to school for in-person learning. There’s also a possibility for teacher changes.

“Breaking the student-teacher bond would be harmful to all students, but it would be particularly so for those facing additional challenges given their life circumstances,” Kamras said. “I firmly believe that the best thing we can offer our students, families, and staff right now is stability.”

Though he plans to make the recommendation to remain virtual, Kamras does acknowledge the challenges that come with virtual learning.

“First, while this approach is working well for many students, it is not for others,” Kamras said in the update. “The long-term academic and social-emotional impacts for these young people are likely to be significant. Second, home is unfortunately not always the safest place for some students. An additional virtual semester will only exacerbate this reality. And third, staying remote means that many working families will continue to struggle with balancing their jobs and childcare.”

The upcoming school board meeting is Monday, December 7 at 6 p.m.

Public comments will be accepted at speakers@rvaschools.net until 1 p.m. Monday, December 7.

