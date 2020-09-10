School resource officers in Spotsylvania County hand out supplies

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — School Resource Officers in Spotsylvania County are working hard to make sure students have what they need for the start of the virtual year.

Officers were out early Wednesday morning handing out school supplies and introducing themselves to students.

If you missed it, no need to worry.

Officers will be back out, passing out supplies next Wednesday, Sept. 16.

