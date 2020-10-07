Schoology outage impacting local districts

(WRIC) — Virtual learning system Schoology is investigating a degraded service incident that’s causing issues for local school districts.

Henrico County Public Schools and New Kent County Public Schools are among the districts experiencing connectivity problems. This may prevent students and staff from accessing the platform, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from Henrico Schools.

Schoology’s online status update says an investigation is underway to resolve the issue, and further updates will be provided.

