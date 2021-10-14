Second-grade teacher Daphne Fulson wins 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year

(WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced the winner of the 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year.

The winner was Daphne Tamara Fulson, a second-grade teacher from Portlock Primary School in Chesapeake.

The announcement was made on the Virginia Department of Education’s Youtube channel. You can watch the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 14 below:

Fulson was selected from a group of nominees from around Virginia for this year’s award. All of the nominees are listed here:

Ashley Sharell Bland, an instructional technology resource teacher at John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond.

Robert Dean LaFollette, a science, career and technical education, and mathematics teacher at Essex High School in Essex County.

Howard L. Brewer Jr., an English teacher at the Transition Support Resource Center-Alexandria in Fairfax County.

Matthew Kenneth Uselton , an English Teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County.

Eboni Jenee Harrington, a mathematics teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke.

Ashley Duncan Cannon, a health and physical education teacher at Atkins Elementary School in Smyth County.

Brendan Mayer Conroy, a GED/Individual Student Alternative Education Program teacher at the Appomattox County High School in Appomattox County.

Each teacher had to submit a portfolio that highlights their accomplishments, educational philosophies, and community activities.