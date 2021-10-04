Several Tuskegee University employees fired, three arrested, in $500,000 fraud scheme

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuskegee University’s President, Charlotte P. Morris, Ph.D., reveals several university employees have been fired, and three were arrested by state agencies after an internal investigation revealed an alleged multi-year scheme to defraud Tuskegee of approximately $500,000 by diverting grants and university-owned funds.

In a letter shared with the Tuskegee University community dated September 20, Dr. Morris outlined what was discovered while working with law enforcement.

“In my role as president of Tuskegee University, I pledge to never shy away from difficult conversations or challenging topics and to lead with transparency and accountability. Today, I am writing to inform you of a multi-year effort to defraud Tuskegee and the significant steps that the administration and Board of Trustees have taken to ensure this does not happen again in the future,” wrote Dr. Morris.

The letter states in January 2020, the board learned of financial irregularities involving grant payments in certain university fund accounts. As soon as the board was made aware of this information, we authorized an investigation into the matter, overseen by a Special Review Committee of the board and ultimately informed and led by three external firms with expertise in uncovering financial wrongdoing. The University also coordinated with law enforcement to determine whether any criminal conduct may have taken place.

“While no amount of theft is ever acceptable, we learned the fraud scheme in total involved less than 2% of the funds in the affected grants in small increments, believed to be an intentional tactic to avoid detection. Fortunately, we also know the scheme had minimal impact on the distribution of the hundreds of millions of dollars that Tuskegee received in grant funding during that time, funding which has successfully supported groundbreaking research by the University’s faculty and staff across several departments,” stated Dr. Morris.

As a result of the investigation, several university employees are no longer employed by Tuskegee due to their involvement in the scheme or failure to prevent it. In addition, three former employees have been arrested by state law enforcement and charged with theft.

“The actions of these former employees, who took advantage of the University and breached our community trust in the process, are disturbing and unacceptable. Their actions contradict both our values and our commitment to creating a campus environment based on trust, integrity, and honesty,” said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris says the scheme is no longer active, no grant payments or funds at the University are currently affected by this scheme, nor was any student financial aid involved.

“Though the University was a victim of this complex fraud scheme, our internal investigation also highlighted the need for Tuskegee University to more closely examine the institutional controls and accounting processes that made the University vulnerable to this breach of trust in the first place. After a thorough review of our policies, practices, and procedures led by outside experts and based on the recommendations of those experts, we have already taken a number of corrective actions and remedial measures to safeguard against potential future fraudulent activity,” said Dr. Morris.

Tuskegee University will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement regarding their ongoing criminal investigation into these matters.

“I want to assure you that nothing is more important to me than creating a safe, welcoming, and secure campus environment where all members of our community feel valued and able to contribute to the greater good. In order to achieve this, every single one of us must feel empowered to speak up if we experience or see something counter to our values,” said Dr. Morris.