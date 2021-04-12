Some RPS students head back to the classroom, school leaders to get fall reopening update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since the pandemic started, some Richmond Public Schools students will head back to the classroom Monday.

Last month, school board leaders approved a plan that would bring around 800 students back through the end of the school year in June.

The plan approved 300 elementary level exceptional education and Englisher learner students and 500 students who have been going to the district’s facilitated learning centers to head back.

In December, RPS leaders voted for a virtual rest of the school year, but had to change course after Governor Ralph Northam instructed all Virginia school districts to offer in-person instruction by mid March.

Richmond school board leaders are also set to meet Monday night to discuss the latest plans for reopening in the fall including the possibility of offering a five day/week in-person learning option for students.

Public comments for the Board must be submitted via email to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1:00 pm, Monday.

School board leaders are set to meet virtually at 6:00 p.m.