Spar over spectacles: Powhatan school board members disagree on wearing masks for meeting

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Powhatan County school board members butted heads this week during an online meeting over whether to wear masks for an upcoming meeting.

It’s no secret many school board meetings have gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. But for school board members in Powhatan County, a vote for an upcoming in-person meeting left some in a fog. This, after an apparent debate over mask-wearing – the finale to a four-hour school board meeting on Tuesday.

“I can’t wear a mask and see out of my glasses,” said school board member Kim Hymel. She opposed the idea of covering her face for an in-person board meeting on Tuesday, July 28 because she says it would fog up her glasses.

“So if we are going to meet in person I can’t wear a mask,” she added.

Susan Smith echoed those sentiments.

“Nor can I,” she replied.

Valarie Ayers chimed in on the predicament, saying that not wearing a mask indoors would set a bad example.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING:

“Well, why are we not going to follow our own policy?” she asked. “I guess we’ll have to meet virtually because I’m not willing to sit on a Zoom call with all of our employees that are going to be required to wear masks, and not wear masks in the building that we are required to do.”

Joe Walters asked Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones if the meeting could be handled to accommodate different means.

“Can we handle it, Dr. Jones like the board of supervisors have done where some of us are there in person?” Walters asks. “We can have a quorum there in person.”

“Yeah, as long as we have a quorum,” Superintendent Jones replies.

In a final vote as to who would be able to attend the meet in person, Rick Cole – who wears glasses -was of the majority who said ‘yes.’

LATEST HEADLINES: