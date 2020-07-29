Stafford County Schools approve virtual start for fall

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Schools students will have an extended vacation from the classroom come fall.

Stafford County School Board members voted to begin the 2020-21 academic year virtually. The decision comes after members “carefully” considered the uncertainty of COVID-19, in addition to staff and family concerns, according to a release from the district.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic,” Stafford County School Board Chair Holly Hazard notes.

The announcement states that exemptions will be made for special education students, English language learners, Career and Technical education and students with limited-to-no Internet connectivity who may require in-person instruction.

“The School Board and I wanted schools to reopen,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner. “Everyone understands the importance of face-to-face instruction, however, if we know nothing else about COVID-19 we know this is a fluid situation.”

