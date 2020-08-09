STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County is holding a Collect for Kids School Supply Distribution Event this coming Tuesday.
The event will commence at the North Star Early Childhood Education Center, located at 101 Shepherds Way, in Stafford from 8 a.m. to noon, Aug. 11. Volunteers will pack and distribute boxes of supplies to school representatives.
Masks and gloves are mandatory.
The schedule is as follows:
- Elementary School Sorting: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Elementary School Supply Pick Up: 10:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Middle & High School Sorting: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Middle & High School Supply Pick Up: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
SCPS says they collected 100 percent of supplies requested at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- VSP surprises little boy with mock traffic stop
- 29-year-old man wanted by Hopewell Police
- Stafford County Schools holding ‘Collect for Kids’ distribution event
- StormTracker 8: Partly cloudy with patchy fog tonight
- Pair still sought in Chesterfield Wendy’s robbery