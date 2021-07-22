State board approves changing John Tyler Community College to Brightpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local community college is on its way towards undergoing a big change. On Thursday, the State Board for Community Colleges approved the renaming of John Tyler Community College to Brightpoint Community College.

The state board acts as the sole authority over these naming decisions but the school’s name will not be changing immediately. According to a letter from college president Edward Raspiller, it will take at least around a year to transition to fully using Brightpoint.

“The name Brightpoint celebrates the heart and energy of our institution, connects to the experiences

people have here, and reflects the uplifting and welcoming environment we strive to create for all.

While it is forward-looking, it also encompasses our history and more than 50 years of our institution as

a bright point for our community and those we have served,” Raspiller stated in the letter.

The school plans on initiating use of the new name earlier in some situations than others.

Brightpoint was announced as the name recommendation on July 8. The community college has a naming task force that is also working on names changes for two buildings and six streets.