State police warn motorists to stop for school buses after near miss in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police have a reminder for drivers: stop for school buses or face the legal consequences.

The warning comes after a single-car accident on Friday ended in a near miss for students in King William County.

According to Sergeant Dylan Davenport of the Virginia State Police, a school bus stopped on the Richmond Tappahannock Highway to drop off students, when a 2003 Suzuki ran off the road to the right.

The bus had its lights flashing and its stop sign extended, but the car continued past the school bus on the shoulder, eventually stopping when it struck a mailbox.

(Infographic courtesy of Fairfax County)

The driver, Shane M. McNeil, 19, of Montross, and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts, and reported no injuries. No one on the bus was injured either.

McNeil was charged with passing a stopped school bus, and state police said in a statement that the investigation was ongoing.

In Virginia, it’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus that’s picking up or dropping off passengers.

Violators can face a fine of up to $250 and charges of reckless driving.