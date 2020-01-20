These students will need to pass a personal finance class to graduate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) – High school students in North Carolina will be required to take and pass a personal finance class in order to graduate.

The North Carolina Board of Education approved the measure last week that would require the new finance course to be part of graduation requirements, WRAL reports.

The finance course would replace one of two American history classes that are currently required for graduation.

Right now students in North Carolina are required to take four social studies classes to graduate.

The personal finance course will be added to the list of required courses for graduation: World History, American History, and Founding Principles of the USA and North Carolina.

The change goes into effect next school year.

Do you think more high schools should require or at least offer personal finance classes to their students?

