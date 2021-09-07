Thousands of students in Central Virginia head back to the classroom today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of kids are waking up to the first day of school Tuesday!

With more kids headed to school, law enforcement is asking drivers to be cautious near school zones.

Virginia law requires you to stop in both directions on undivided highways when students are getting on and off the bus.

In Hanover, the district is starting with a staggered return. Only students making ‘significant transitions’ head back Tuesday. That includes:

Pre-K

Kindergarten

First grade

Third grade (at John M. Gandy Elementary only)

Sixth grade

Ninth grade

Any student new to Hanover County Public Schools

Any student transitioning from online school back to face-to-face learning

Any student new to the online school

All other face-to-face and online students start on September 8.

Only families who opted in will receive bus transportation, and masks are required on buses, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are required at all times while inside.

Students starting online school Tuesday include kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade, ninth grade, and any student new to the online school, regardless of grade. Those attending online school can find resources here.

Other districts heading back Tuesday include Charles City, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Petersburg, Prince George and Sussex Counties.

Henrico and Richmond are observing Rosh Hashanah and head back Wednesday.

Resources for school districts across Central Virginia can be found on the 8News Back to School Guide!