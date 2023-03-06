RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — Three elementary schools in Richmond may be adding a significant number of days to the school year.

The Richmond Public School Board will vote on the RPS200 plan at an upcoming school board meeting Thursday night. This plan, which would add 20 instructional days to the school year’s existing 180 days, is intended to address education gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the administration recommends that the 2023-24 school year should begin on Aug. 21, 2023, then for RPS200 schools, the school year will begin on July 24, 2023. Breaks, holidays and the last day of school would remain the same for all RPS schools.

Schools will be given the ability to stretch out instruction pacing or hold intervention weeks to address learning gaps. RPS200 teachers will be shifted to an 11-month schedule and be given a $10,000 bonus per year. RPS support staff will get a $5,000 bonus per year and principals will get a $15,000 a year bonus.

RPS says they will accommodate teachers and families looking to move in or out of schools that implement the RPS200 plan. The plan has three phases; firstly, school principals had to apply for RPS200, then family and staff must vote on if they want to implement the plan. Finally, the Richmond school board must vote on if they want to approve the plan.

Four schools moved onto the voting phase; Fairfield Court Elementary School, Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, Cardinal Elementary School, and Westover Hills Elementary School. Westover Hills did not vote in favor of RPS200 and will not be proceeding. Voting is still in progress at the other three schools.