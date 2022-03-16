(STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes to cost of higher education, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than a four-year school’s, no matter which way the data is sliced.

Below is a list of some of the best community colleges in Virginia based on rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

Top three Virginia community colleges

#3. Central Virginia Community College (Lynchburg)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $5,436

#2. Rappahannock Community College (Glenns)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,740

#1. Piedmont Virginia Community College (Charlottesville)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,913



Top three Richmond-area community colleges

#3. John Tyler Community College

– Niche grade: C

– Net price: $6,573

#2. Richard Bland Community College

– Niche grade: C+

– Net price: $12,203

#1. J Sargent Reynolds Community College

– Niche grade: C+

– Net price: $6,106

