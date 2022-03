RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school freshman across Central Virginia are now able to apply to a scholars program to prepare for college.

“Partnership for the Future” is a non-profit that works to get students college-ready. Scholars in the program can take campus tours, get paid internships and many other opportunities.

Applications are open and information sessions will be held on March 3, March 8 and March 14 — all at 6 p.m.

You can register on the Partnership for the Future website.