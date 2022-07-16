CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As children around Virginia are enjoying their summer vacation, students at two Chesterfield elementary schools are preparing to go back to class on Monday.

Bellwood Elementary and Falling Creek Elementary, both of which are in the eastern part of Chesterfield County, are switching to a year-round schedule. According to the Chesterfield County Public Schools 2022-2023 Student Year Round Calendar, the first day of class at both schools will be Monday, July 18.

Students at both schools will have a two-week break in September and March, as well as three weeks off in December, spring break during the first week of April and a four-week long summer break in June.

For the rest of the schools in Chesterfield, students in grades 1-6 as well as 9 will start school on Monday, August 22 and students in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 will start on Tuesday, August 23. The last day of the normal school schedule is Friday, June 2.