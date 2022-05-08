HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond awarded degrees to over a thousand graduating students during commencement ceremonies this weekend.

According to the university, 791 undergraduates and 125 graduate students received their degrees this weekend, including 53 international students representing 19 countries and two Jepson Scholars, who were awarded full scholarships to pursue master’s programs at the University of Oxford.

Author and podcaster Kelly Corrigan, who graduated from U of R in 1989, was commencement speaker, Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney College McEachin spoke at the School of Law ceremony. Student speaker Kelly Lawler, faculty speaker Linda Thornton and alumni speaker Duan Hobbs spoke at the School of Professional and Continuing Studies ceremony.