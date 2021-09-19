University of Richmond class of 2020 celebrates graduation – a year later

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students got a chance to celebrate their graduation this weekend, over a year after students in the class of 2020 received their degrees.

Last year’s ceremony was cancelled amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school held a “commemoration ceremony” on Sep. 18 to recognize last year’s graduates.

Salmika Gathoni Wairegi, who graduated in 2020, said initially she thought attendance might be low, “It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, I don’t even know if I’m gonna make it.'”

“But I think surprisingly a lot of people came, cause I think we wanted that closure,” she said

Students in full regalia were called to cross the stage, much like an ordinary graduation. But there was one big difference: most of the students already had their diplomas safe at home.

“A lot of us make jokes about like, moving on to master’s and PhDs before we ever get to walk on stage for our bachelor’s,” said Hilary Fokwa, another class of 2020 graduate, “so it’s great that we finally get to do that.”