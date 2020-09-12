University of Richmond introduces webinar series on COVID-19 and racism

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond’s School of Arts and Sciences announced they will be holding webinar conversations in response to COVID-19 and racism. These discussions will feature guest speakers and faculty members and focus on topics such as free speech and protest in context of COVID-19.

“As a nation, we are really dealing with two pandemics — COVID-19 and racism,” said Patrice Rankine, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences. “This series is one of our community’s many ways that we will process current events together.”

The webinars will be free and open to the public. Events on these topics will be held throughout the academic year. The upcoming events include:

Free Speech and Protest | Wed. Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

A conversation with Michael Signer, former mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, from 2016–2018 during the Unite the Right rally of 2017. Moderated by Patrice Rankine, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.

Academic Disciples: What Stays or Goes | Wed. Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

A conversation with distinguished leaders in higher education Joy Connolly and Andrew Delbanco. Moderated by Nathan Snaza, UR’s director of the Bridge to Success Program and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Advisory Board Member.

