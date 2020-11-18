University of Richmond partners with Richmond Public Schools on No Loan program

The University of Richmond is committed to supporting Richmond Public School students attending UR. To ensure that happens, the University has announced it will meet the full demonstrated financial need for all RPS graduates who qualify to attend with grant aid — not with loans — up to the full cost of attendance at UR.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local university is helping Richmond Public Schools students graduate from college debt-free.

The University of Richmond is partnering with RPS to offer a “no loan” program. Richmond schools graduates who qualify to attend U of R will be able to do so with grant aid. As a result of this, students won’t have to take out any student loans to cover college costs.

“The No Loan Program gives our students the remarkable opportunity to graduate with a degree from a world-class institution without taking on any debt,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “We are incredibly grateful to President Crutcher, and the entire University of Richmond team, for this generous commitment to our students.”

U of R also offers Richmond’s Promise to Virginia, which provides full-tuition, room, and board grants to all Virginians who come from families with incomes below $60,000.

“We know that the thought of taking out loans may create anxiety for families, particularly among first-generation students,” said University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher. “The University of Richmond and the City of Richmond want to retain our best students in the region, and the No Loan Program will further that effort.”

Current RPS seniors are encouraged to apply by Jan. 1 for fall semester 2021.