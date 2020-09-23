University of Richmond’s president to step down in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ronald A. Crutcher announced he will step down as the president of the University of Richmond in 2022.

“As I considered the great disruption and challenges facing higher education due to the pandemic, and contemplated what would best ensure the success of a future presidential search and our institutional momentum, I decided that it was important for the University to have as much time as possible to effectively identify and recruit the next president,” Crutcher said in a letter to alumni, faculty, staff, and students.

An announcement from UR said the Board of Visitors will begin the search for the University’s next president this fall. They will establish a search committee soon, which will identify and recommend candidates to the Board.

The university said details about the search process, committee, and timeline will be communicated in the coming weeks.

The current goal is for the next president of UR to take office no latter than July 1, 2022. Then, following a sabbatical, Crutcher will return to the faculty as a university professor.

