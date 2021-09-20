Vaccine mandate, hot meals to be discussed at Richmond School Board meeting tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is reminding its employees of the vaccine mandate, as the deadline approaches to submit documentation.

According to school documents, of the division’s 4,460 employees, only 45% of them have provided proof of full vaccination or been exempt. This leaves the remaining 55% of employees less than two weeks to get vaccinated before the Oct. 1 deadline.

In an update, Superintendent Jason Kamras said staff who don’t meet the requirement could be fired.

On that same note, though, several teachers have already resigned in response to the mandate. It’s unclear how many; however, the division is currently down 66 teachers with the majority of them in middle schools.

RPS says it’s working to combine smaller classes and get long-term substitutes in place to manage the shortage.

Also on Monday night’s agenda is the hot lunch debate. Last week, 8News talked to an RPS teacher who described the current school lunches as “sad” and “disgusting.”

Kamras acknowledged the issue and explained that RPS opted for cold “grab and go” meals because of COVID-19. However, they are now working to provide hot meals to all students by hiring more staff and working with meal vendors.

To make this work, RPS needs to hire 99 cafeteria managers and food service assistants.

The division is also working to fill 11 school bus driver positions. The school district said currently there are four bus drivers in the process of getting qualified.

Monday night’s school board meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at City Hall. It can also be streamed on the RPS Facebook page. Public comments need to be emailed to “speakers@rvaschools.net” by 1 p.m.