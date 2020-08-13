VCU announces permanent pass/fail grade policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced in an email today that they will be implementing a permanent pass/fail option policy this semester.

According to the email announcement from Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Gail Hackett, under certain circumstances students will now be able to opt for a pass/fail grade instead of a letter grade in a course.

A pass/fail grade cannot fulfill a prerequisite that requires a minimum grade of a B or specific major requirements. Students will have until the withdraw date each semester to elect which grading method they want for their classes. In order to switch from the traditional grading scale to pass/fail they will have to fill out a form.

Over their academic careers students will be limited to 12 total credit hours taken under the pass/fail option. VCU advises students to consult with their academic adviser before deciding to change a course to pass/fail.

