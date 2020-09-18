VCU Board of Visitors votes to rename buildings named for Confederates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors voted on Friday to rename several buildings named after members of the Confederacy. According to a press release from VCU, the vote includes the de-commemoration of McGuire Hall, Baruch Auditorium, the Ginter House, the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, the Tompkins-McCaw Library and the Wood Memorial Building.

Following the vote the University will also continue to work with the city to remove monuments on campus with ties to the Confederacy. These statues include the Fitzhugh Lee monument and the Joseph Bryan statue. Two other monuments to the Confederacy at VCU were taken down this summer.

The Board of Visitors came to these decisions following an extensive review of the Confederate symbols and names used in the campus’s vicinity.

“Expert historical analyses reveal a more complete story of the meaning of all of these memorials and commemorations that we cannot ignore nor accept,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D. president of VCU and VCU Health System. “We’ve learned a lot from this process, and it is clear that the values represented by these namings and symbols run counter to the values to which we are committed — inclusion, equity and diversity. The symbols of the Confederacy have come to impede our mission to serve all and that’s why I have recommended we no longer honor those symbols.”

LATEST HEADLINES: