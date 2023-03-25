RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) leaders are considering increasing the cost of tuition for the second consecutive year, citing “inflation, increasing utility costs and operational needs.”

According to a release from the university, on Friday, March 24, the administration presented the Board of Visitors with a range of increases from 3% to 5% for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2023-2024 school year. Faculty and staff, including adjuncts, would receive a salary increase of 7% under this proposal.

They also recommended an increase of $190 in mandatory fees, which would include $165 for the university fee, $15 for the technology fee, $6 for the health service fee and $4 for the library fee.

If VCU’s tuition increased by 3%, in-state students taking 15 credits per semester would pay $16,210 per year, including fees. If tuition increased by 5%, the same students would $16,470 per year, including fees. Students from out-of-state would pay a total of $38,794 with a 3% increase or $39,462 with a 5% increase.

The Board of Visitors will accept public comments on the proposal at a meeting on May 12 before making a decision. That meeting will take place at the James Branch Cabell Library, located at 901 Park Avenue.

The university previously increased tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year by 3% and $140 respectively. The university subsequently offered all in-state undergraduate students a one-time scholarship to offset the increase.