VCU considers requiring students to take courses on racism

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University is considering whether to make courses on racism a requirement for its students. Constance Relihan, dean of VCU’s University College, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that many other colleges are having the same discussion as protests over racial injustice sweep across the U.S.
VCU already offers a major in African American studies and has classes in other departments that address the history and implications of racism. But they aren’t part of the university’s required curriculum.
