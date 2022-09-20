RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Council on Economic Education is seeking candidates to join its new Virginia Personal Finance Teacher Fellowship Program.

As a personal finance teacher fellow, the educator will offer personal finance and professional development resources to other educators in their school, school division or region. The program will allow the Virginia Council on Economic Education to devote more of its resources to other areas in the commonwealth’s school system to make a stronger impact.

The qualifications required for teachers who are interested in participating in the program include:

Teaching in a school where 40% or more of the student population receives free or reduced lunch, or

10% or more teachers at the school are provisionally licensed in Greater Richmond, Northern Virginia, Coastal Virginia or the Roanoke Valley

Is a licensed teacher with a minimum of 3 years of full-time classroom instruction that consistently integrates personal finance

Has successfully completed a certification program at a VCEE Personal Finance Institute and/or passed the W!SE exam

Personal finance teacher fellows will earn an additional income of $1,500, receive recertification hours for the program’s orientation and training and learn skills to add to a professional résumé.

For those interested in learning more, visit here.