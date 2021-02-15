Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

Education

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year.

The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one.

The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events