Virginia HS students invited to free FAFSA events

The due date for filing this academic year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is June 30, 2022. Still, fewer than one quarter of High School students in Virginia have completed their applications as of now.

In order to increase this percentage, as well as assist those who may not be able to complete it, the Educational Credit Management Corporation is partnering with local libraries to provide FAFSA completion events around Virginia from December to February.

More events may be added in the coming weeks, those currently planned are as follows:

Brunswick County Library (Lawrenceville) Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Richardson Memorial Library (Emporia) Dec. 13 from 5-8 p.m.

Ashland Branch Library (Ashland) Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Twin Hickory Branch Library (Glen Allen) Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m.

Students are urged to attend an event near them, especially those who may not have applied for federal aid in the past. According to ECMC, it’s more important to complete the application this year than ever because COVID-19 may have impacted families’ eligibility, and because eligibility restrictions have eased.

High school students not looking to attend a four year university should apply as well, as FAFSA funds can be used for community college, as well as technical and vocational schools.