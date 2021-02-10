Virginia non-profit awarded $10.8 million education grant

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is getting a $10.8 million federal grant to support STEM teachers and students. The big announcement was made in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday.

The grant will be put towards creating new STEM opportunities for educators in rural Virginia. Virginia Ed Strategies, an education non-profit, applied for the grant and beat out dozens of other applicants across the country.

The non-profit is staffed by just four people and was able to win the grant over major universities and research centers.

Virginia Ed Strategies CEO Jennifer Stevens says there were over 140 applicants and only seven grants were awarded. Stevens says they are proud to be a voice for Virginia teachers.

Over the next five years the money will be put towards enhancing resources for in-person and virtual STEM courses. The primary focus will be on providing STEM training and resources to teachers in rural school divisions.