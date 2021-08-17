Virginia preschool enrollment expected to increase following state investment

Nursery and pre-school pupils play and learn at Willowpark Primary Academy in Oldham, northern England in September. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam said that the historic enrollment is expected in Virginia’s two largest state funded preschool programs.

Now that both the Virginia Preschool Initiative and Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Preschool Grant Program have increased funding, the programs anticipate serving more than 25,000 students this fall.

The programs have been temporarily expanded to include any families that earn up to 85% of the state median income.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan said teachers she’s talked with tell her how important early childhood education is for the future of students.

“The achievement gap starts before they ever walk into the classroom. They can tell who have had early learning opportunities and who have not,” McClellan said. “That is what is critically important to if we are going to the achievement gap and expand it during this pandemic.”

This year’s funding of $151.6 million is a $60.9 million increase from the previous school year.

“Access to high quality early learning is critical for children’s development, and the Commonwealth’s investment in early childhood education is a major reason Virginia was named the best state to do business for the second year in a row,” said Gov. Northam in a release on Tuesday. “Increasing school readiness is more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic, and this historic commitment puts us one step closer to offering a great start for all Virginia children.”