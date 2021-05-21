Virginia State University to hold in-person commencement for 2020, 2021 graduates

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University graduates from spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 will all be honored at an in-person ceremony on Sunday.

The university’s commencement will be held outside at Rogers Stadium at 9 a.m.

All 700 graduates and their guests will be required to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines for gatherings. Each graduate is allowed two guest tickets.

The graduating students will be spread six feet apart on the field to keep them socially distant. They will have the opportunity to walk across the stage but will not be able to shake hands with VSU officials.

The keynote speaker will be attorney and politics commentator, Angela Rye.

Friends and loved ones unable to attend the ceremony in-person can watch a live stream from home starting at 8 a.m. on the VSU website.