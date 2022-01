RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia students who do not qualify for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can now access state financial aid another way.

The Virginia Alternative State Aid (VASA) Application is open to college-bound students who are undocumented, have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, or are otherwise ineligible to file for FAFSA.

For requirements, you can read more on the VASA website.

