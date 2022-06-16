RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at two of Virginia’s largest universities will have to pay more this upcoming school year.

The Executive Committees of the Board of Visitors at Virginia Tech and Radford University have both voted to increase tuition and mandatory fees for the 2022-2023 school year.

The tuition increase at Virginia Tech will be 3% for both in-state and out-of-state students in both undergraduate and graduate programs. However, there will be a one-time scholarship for all in-state undergraduate students which will fully offset the increase.

Mandatory fees at Virginia Tech will increase by $138 for a total of $2,562 and annual room and board costs will increase by 4.9% for a total of $10,756.

Niche.com recently ranked Virginia Tech the sixth highest value university in the country.

Virginia Tech plans to allocate around $5.1 million towards undergraduate financial aid programs, which puts the school’s total financial support at $39.4 million for the upcoming school year.

Radford’s tuition will increase by 2.96% for in-state undergraduate students and 3% for graduate students, as well as a total fee increase of 3.97%.