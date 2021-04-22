Virginia’s updated COVID-19 guidelines allow student performances up to 30% capacity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Student performances may look a little different at the end of this school year now that Virginia’s updated coronavirus restrictions allow more people to attend events.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced updates to Virginia’s COVID-19 guidelines that affect school performance clubs.

According to the latest version of Executive Order 72, which was officially updated on Wednesday, school performances, such as theatrical and musical performances, are now subject to the same guidelines as high school sports.

This change means schools can increase capacity indoors to 100 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity. Outdoors, groups can have a maximum of 500 people or 30 percent of the space’s capacity.

Other changes clarify rules for gatherings in instructional settings. It says students and staff can convene for educational instruction or activities related to educational instruction.

However, it goes on to specify that other school-sponsored events like PTA meetings, dances and fundraisers are subject to the state’s standard social gathering caps. Right now, all social gatherings are limited to 50 individuals indoors and 100 individuals outdoors.

The updated Executive Order also affects cross-country events and bar seating in restaurants.