VSU hosts battle of the bots competition for Richmond, Petersburg students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Petersburg students battled it out with newly built robots at Virginia State University on Friday.

The battle of the bots was the last part of the week-long VSU Robotics Academy sponsored by the CIA.

The kids learned how to build, test and improve their robots before testing them out on Friday.







“When the students learn robotics they are not only learning robotics and coding but they’re also developing skills like teamwork, cooperation, critical thinking, and problem-solving and those are skills that are going to serve them no matter what their future career is,” said Senior Education Project Manager Jennifer Tyrell.

The academy is designed to help kids learn science, technology, engineering, math and arts. The program is organized by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education manages the program.