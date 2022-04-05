PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Applications are now open for the week-long CIA Robotics Academy camp this summer at Virginia State University. The program provides participants with a variety of fun and challenging activities.

The camp takes place at the Gateway Dining Hall at Virginia State University (VSU) in Petersburg.

The Central Intelligence Agency Robotics Academy at VSU hopes to spark interest in middle schoolers who may want to pursue a career in robotics. They will develop skills that can help them grow to be leaders in the fields of science, technology, the arts, engineering, and mathematics.

About two dozen students participated in the program last year.

This day camp program is open to rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders. It will run from August 1 to August 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply is May 6, 2022.

Students will work in small teams to design, build and program a robot. On the final day of the academy, the teams will compete against each other in a series of skill challenges.

You can learn more about the requirements and submit your application here.