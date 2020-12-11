“We’re hoping for 1,000”: United Way hosting supply drive to support area students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg wants to help kids entering kindergarten next year and is asking the community for help. The nonprofit is hosting a supply drive through April 2021 to collect enough supplies to make an additional 1,000 literacy kits.

Emily Watkins, Director of Strategic Engagement at the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, said initiatives like this are why she loves coming to work every day.

She said the literacy kits are to ensure children are prepared for kindergarten and reading at grade-level by third grade. Watkins said there are fun, easy ways everyone can chip in.

The nonprofit collects kits all year round but is asking for additional supplies for 1,000 more literacy kits. United Way anticipates the next school year for kindergartens will be complex. So, they need the extra motivation the literacy kits will give them.

United Way has an online toolkit of resources to help allow people to host their own literacy kit drive. The toolkit includes specific information on decorating literacy kits, which Watkins said is an excellent way to get young children involved in helping their community.

The nonprofit is collecting decorated cake boxes for the literacy kits to go inside of. Watkins said it’s a great way to have family fun over the holidays during the pandemic. A few of the items listed are common school supplies (such as pencils, glue sticks, crayons, notebooks, etc.), an age-appropriate book and information for parents.

Supplies and kits prepared by volunteers are usually collected in the spring and distributed in the fall. With the coronavirus pandemic, they are starting their push earlier.

James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, said in a press release, research shows early learning is crucial for child growth. And that’s why they are doing this.

“Data shows that a strong literacy foundation and early learning are essential to ensuring children are ready for kindergarten and reading at a grade-level by third grade,” he said.

Taylor added in the press release that we’re in a very unusual year. So, please think about others, specifically children this holiday season.

“The act of giving school supplies is a simple, yet meaningful way to get involved and represents a big investment in our communities. These kits help ensure students are prepared and ready to succeed in school, and with many of the traditional volunteer opportunities limited this year, our hope is that individuals and families will get involved this holiday season.”

And Watkins said if you can’t put together a literacy kit yourself, you can always donate your time and help distribute the kits when the time comes.

Community members have until April 2021 to bring in donations. For more information on how to schedule a drop-off or to participate, visit their website.

