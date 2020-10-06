What you need to know: RPS to shorten virtual school day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will shorten the virtual school day after parents expressed concern that their children were spending way too much time in front of a screen.

After nearly an hour an half of public comment Monday night, the RPS school board decided to move forward with schedule changes.

Each day will be shortened by an hour across all grade levels and lunch will be shortened to 30 minutes. Elementary teachers will also get more planning time.

Grades K-2 will also not have access to recess but officials said with a shorter day, they hope kids will be able to get active once the school day ends.

Grades 6-8 also have shorter 4-period and 6-period schedules.

One of the challenges with the new schedules is to make sure that students get enough instruction time required by the Virginia Department of Education.

Chief Academic Office Tracy Epp said the board will have to revisit the schedules to make sure all the requirements are being met.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras hopes these changes will go in effect in two weeks.

For a closer look at the proposed schedules, click here.

