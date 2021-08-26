Year of pandemic schooling reflected in SOL data, Department of Education focused on recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a school year like no other, the first SOL testing scores since 2019 have been released by the Virginia Department of Education. The newly released testing data shows the impact of a school year in which learning methods may have been different or inconsistent as well as the impact of less students taking SOL tests.

“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOL’s to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

The data will act as a baseline while schools across the state work to recover and accelerate student learning to where it needs to be.

With over $200 million in funding from the Virginia LEARNS grants and the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, Lane is hopeful that students and schools can recover.

The funding is being used for things such as remediation, mental health support, alternate learning opportunities, student-progress monitoring, addressing unfinished learning, afterschool programs and more.

This year’s SOL data is to be taken with a grain of salt because significantly less students took the SOL tests this year and each student opting out of a test is counted as a failed test. As for students who took their tests and came close to passing, those students typically retake their exams but many did not do retakes this year.

According the department of education, in tested grades in 2021, 75.5% of students took the reading assessment, 78.7% took math, and 80% took science. In pre-pandemic years, 99% of students typically took their SOL tests.

Statewide, 69% of students passed in reading, 54% passed in mathematics and 59% in science. The last time SOL tests were taken in 2018-19, Virginia had pass rates of 78% in reading, 82% in math and 81% in science.

“Virginia’s 2020-2021 SOL test scores tell us what we already knew—students need to be in the classroom without disruption to learn effectively,” Lane said. “The connections, structures, and supports our school communities provide are irreplaceable, and many students did not have access to in person instruction for the full academic year. We must now focus on unfinished learning and acceleration to mitigate the impact the pandemic has had on student results.”

In Central Virginia SOL pass rates show a lot of variation between the two very different school years. Every school district saw a decrease in pass rate in every subject except for in Louisa County where reading test pass rates stayed stagnant at 77%.

Across the board reading pass rates remained much steadier than other subjects. For reading SOLs the passing rates remained above 50% in all of the local school districts.

Science saw slightly more change with many districts’ passing rates falling 20% or more.

Mathematics passing rates plummeted, with most districts seeing huge drops in passing rates. In Hopewell, math SOL pass rates decreased from 76% to 22%.

Chesterfield County Public Schools shared a release addressing their testing scores on Thursday. Chesterfield’s pass rates were all very close to the statewide averages. Chesterfield students had a 64% pass rate for English, 52% for math and 60% for science. For the 2018-19 school year, the pass rates were 79% for English, 82% for math and 82% for science.

“Comparing the latest test results to results of tests administered before COVID-19 is like comparing bananas and beets,” Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said. “That being said, SOL results are among the data our schools have already begun to use as we help students grow and recover from any unfinished learning related to the pandemic. We will continue to do what’s best for kids and help every student succeed as we move forward.”

Goochland County Public Schools sent out a release on Thursday as well. The school district focused on comparing the district scores to statewide averages. For the 2021-22 school year Goochland students had above average SOL passing rates.

“We made a purposeful decision several years ago to prioritize the individual growth of each of our students,” Stephen Geyer, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, said. “Traditional achievement measures like state testing are still important but not as important as taking each child as far as we can with their learning every single year. This approach provides a more complete picture of student learning and is a significant factor our success.”